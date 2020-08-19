Target (NYSE:TGT) reports comparable sales skyrocketed 24.3% in Q2 to smash the consensus estimate of +8.60% and set an all-time record.

Transactions were up 4.6% from a year ago, and the average transaction size was 18.8% higher. Digital sales were up 195% Y/Y during the quarter. Target says it saw unusually strong market share gains across all five of its core merchandise categories.

Operating margin was 10.0% of sales vs. 5.7% consensus. Strong expense leverage on robust top line performance was cited.

The retailer churned up EBITDA of $2.92B (+77% Y/Y) vs. $1.77B consensus.

Target ended the quarter with more cash and less inventory than a year ago.

No formal guidance was issued. Target's conference call starts at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Previously: Target EPS beats by $1.74, beats on revenue (Aug. 19)