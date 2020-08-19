Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) reports comparable sales of +34.2% in FQ2 (ended July 31) vs. +16.3% consensus, and comparable sales for the U.S. home improvement business increased 35.1%.

Sales expanded 135% and adjusted EPS grew 74% for the quarter.

Gross margin rate improved 197 bps to 34.08%; Operating margin rate up 315 bps to 14.49%.

Home improvement and hardware stores -35 Y/Y to 1,968.

"Looking ahead, our sales momentum continues into August, and we are investing in the business to further our omnichannel capabilities and position the Company to deliver long-term value to associates, customers and shareholders," commented Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe's president and CEO.

Shares up 0.7% premarket.

Previously: Lowe's EPS beats by $0.80, beats on revenue (Aug. 19)