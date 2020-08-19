Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) says it continues to experience significant negative impacts to passenger demand and bookings in Q3 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company reports a modest improvement in close-in leisure passenger demand in August. However, year-over-year revenue declines remain significant, and passenger demand and booking trends remain inconsistent.

Southwest forecasts operating revenue will fall 70-75% in August and capacity to be down 27%. A load factor of 40-45% is anticipated for the month. Booking trends have also modestly improved for September, with operating revenues estimated to be down in the range of 65-75%. For October, Southwest capacity is estimated to be down in the range of 40-50%.

On the cash front, Southwest estimates its average core cash burn to be ~$20M per day.

Shares of Southwest Airlines are up 2.46% in premarket trading to $35.00.

