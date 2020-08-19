Plymouth Industrial slips 8% after pricing follow-on offering
Aug. 19, 2020 7:18 AM ETPlymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (PLYM)PLYMBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) is down 8% premarket after pricing its upsized registered public offering of 7.5M (from 5.75M) common shares at $12.85/share.
- Underwriters' overallotment is an additional 1.125M shares.
- Expected net proceeds of ~$91.1M will be used to fund acquisitions, for working capital and other general purposes.
- Closing date is August 21.
- "According to Legg Mason, e-commerce is expected to grow at a strong clip, reaching 24% of total retail sales by 2025. This will undoubtedly create more demand for the industrial warehouse space that Plymouth Industrial REIT operates in," writes SA contributor in his article "Plymouth Industrial REIT: A 6.6% Yield From An Undervalued Industrial Landlord."
- Previously: Plymouth Industrial REIT offers 5.75M shares (Aug. 18)