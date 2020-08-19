Plymouth Industrial slips 8% after pricing follow-on offering

  • Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) is down 8% premarket after pricing its upsized registered public offering of 7.5M (from 5.75M) common shares at $12.85/share.
  • Underwriters' overallotment is an additional 1.125M shares.
  • Expected net proceeds of ~$91.1M will be used to fund acquisitions, for working capital and other general purposes.
  • Closing date is August 21.
  • "According to Legg Mason, e-commerce is expected to grow at a strong clip, reaching 24% of total retail sales by 2025. This will undoubtedly create more demand for the industrial warehouse space that Plymouth Industrial REIT operates in," writes SA contributor in his article "Plymouth Industrial REIT: A 6.6% Yield From An Undervalued Industrial Landlord."
  • Previously: Plymouth Industrial REIT offers 5.75M shares (Aug. 18)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.