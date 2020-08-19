21Vianet (NASDAQ:VNET) ADRs fall 2% pre-market after Q2 misses on the top and bottom lines despite 25% Y/Y revenue growth, driven by increased IDC service demand.

Cash gross margin was 40.9%, down from 45.5% in last year's quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA was up 18% to $43.4M.

Total cabinets under management increased 4,404 to 44,050 during the quarter.

For Q3, VNET expects revenue of RMB1.23B-1.25B (consensus: RMB1.19B) and adjusted EBITDA of RMB340M-360M.

For the year, the company sees RMB4.7B-4.9B in revenue (consensus: RMB4.68B) and RMB1.28B-1.38B adjusted EBITDA (consensus: RMB1.26B).

Earnings call starts at 8 AM with a webcast here.

Press release.

