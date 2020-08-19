Evercore ISI says it walked away from meetings with Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) management positive that the online retailer is benefitting from total addressable market expansion and is well-positioned to retain many of the new customers it’s acquired over the past few months.

"We have and continue to believe in the merits and LT opportunity around Offsite Ads, which we see as a win/win for Etsy and its sellers as it increases visibility for the platform while driving economic accretion. The biggest hurdle we see is tough comparisons shaping up in 2021, which we see as a high-quality challenge to have. We believe it’s important to take a LT view as Etsy widens its TAM and buyer base, and we expect the company to remain one of the highest-quality growth stories in digital commerce," notes analyst Rick Patel

Evercore keeps a Buy rating on Etsy and a price target of $150. The average Wall Street price target is $153.44.