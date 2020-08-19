Health Canada grants market authorization for Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Tecentriq (atezolizumab for injection), in combination with bevacizumab, for the first-line treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) who require systemic therapy.

The Canadian authorization was granted as a part of Project Orbis, an initiative of the FDA Oncology Center of Excellence to provide framework for simultaneous submission and review of oncology products among international partners.

Roche has a development program for Tecentriq, including multiple ongoing and planned Phase III studies, across several types of lung, genitourinary, skin, breast, gastrointestinal, gynaecological and head and neck cancers. This includes studies evaluating Tecentriq both alone and in combination with other medicines.