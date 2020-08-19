Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) announces that the Shake It Up Foundation for Parkinson's Research and its international partners has agreed to fund up to 50% of the costs of a clinical trial evaluating lead asset ANAVEX 2-73 (blarcamesine) as a disease-modifying treatment of Parkinson's disease.

The study will assess once-daily oral ANAVEX 2-73 over a 48-week treatment period. All participants will be eligible to continue treatment in an open-label extension phase.

Blarcamesine is a sigma-1 receptor (S1R) agonist. S1Rs play a key role in the modulation of neurotransmission. It is also being investigated for the potential treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease.