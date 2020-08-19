General Motors' (NYSE:GM) new China chief plans to overhaul the automaker's line-up in the nation with a greater emphasis on electric cars and smart-driving technology, according to Reuters.

GM is looking to turn around a sales decline in China, where it typically derives almost a fifth of its profit.

GM's Julian Blissett says he wants to renew the focus on luxury Cadillacs, green SUVs and cheaper entry-level micro EVs.

"This market is rapidly electrifying. Cadillac is on a path to very heavy electrification. Buick is also going to heavily electrify," says Blissett.

The overall goal is for GM is to get back to 4M unit sales a year in China.

GM's big push in China comes with industry-wide auto sales in an improving trend in the region.