Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) unit Genworth Mortgage Holdings ("GMHI") proposes a private offering of $750M senior notes due 2025 and use a good part of the proceeds to reduce debt under its settlement with AXA (OTCQX:AXAHF).

GMHI plans to initially keep $300M of the net proceeds and to distribute the remaining proceeds to GMHI's direct parent, Genworth Holdings.

Under its agreement with AXA SA, Genworth Holdings intends to repay or reduce upcoming debt maturities by the amount of net proceeds that exceeds the $300M that GMHI is holding onto.

Last month Genworth and AXA settled their dispute related to liability for payment protection insurance mis-selling losses. Under the agreement, Genworth will pay AXA $125M and issue a secured promissory note to AXA, while agreeing to make £317M in deferred cash payments.