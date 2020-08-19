JMP Securities cuts Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) from Market Outperform to Market Perform and removes a $74 price target, citing " a complex set of operational challenges during the next 4-6 quarters," and Wolfspeed revenue that might not recover until mid-2021. The firm remains long-term positive on Cree.

Canaccord Genuity (Buy) raises Cree's price target from $72 to $79, noting that productivity remains "sub optimal" due to the pandemic but the "sales pipeline continues to grow" despite the macro backdrop.

Morgan Stanley (Overweight, PT from $68 to $74) says, "Cree struck a bullish tone on new design win activity," which matters more than earnings.

Cree shares are down 3.6% pre-market to $66.

Previously: Cree beats FQ4 estimates, guides narrower Q1 loss (Aug. 18 2020)

Deeper dive: Cree's FQ4 earnings call transcript.