Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) has priced $400M of its 4.50% convertible senior unsecured notes due August 15, 2025 in a private offering.

Initial purchasers granted an option to purchase up to an additional $60M of the notes.

Closing date is August 21, 2020,.

Interest on the notes will be payable semiannually in arrears on February 15 and August 15 of each year, beginning on February 15, 2021.

The company intends to use $45.8M of net proceeds to pay the cost of the convertible note hedge transactions and remaining net proceeds for general corporate purposes.