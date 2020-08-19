Susquehanna thinks Nike (NYSE:NKE) will move beyond its FY23 $50B revenue target as improving trends, cost savings from upcoming layoffs amid the DTC focus and FX tailwinds push results higher.

Analyst Sam Poser on FY21: "We are increasing our EPS estimate from $2.46 to $2.63 (Street: $2.34) as a result of FX after updating to our model. The weaker dollar adds $620M to our revenue estimate and $0.15 to our EPS estimate. The balance of the increase to our EPS estimate is the reduction to our SG&A (percentage of sales) estimate, which we have reduced from 32.5% to 31.9% driven by planned layoffs to NKE's workforce, which checks indicate will impact 7%-10% of the total current headcount over the next several months."

Susquehanna keeps a Positive rating on Nike and boosts its price target to $150 from $130 to rep 40% upside for shares. The average Wall Street price target on Nike is $113.09.