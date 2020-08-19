Maersk (OTCPK:AMKBY) +5% in Copenhagen after reinstating its full-year guidance at a higher level than before and saying it expects demand for moving containers at sea to return to pre-COVID levels in next year's H1.

The shipping company suspended its earnings guidance in March because of coronavirus uncertainties, but it now expects full-year EBITDA of $6B-$7B before restructuring and integration costs, compared with $5.5B forecast at the beginning of the year.

Maersk reported better than forecast Q2 earnings and revenues, as a 16% drop in shipping volumes was partly offset by higher freight rates, lower fuel prices and lower costs.

Q2 EBITDA rose 25% to $1.7B, above the $1.6B analyst consensus estimate, while revenues slipped 6.5% to $9B but also ahead of expectations.

Revenue at the shipping unit fell 8.7% to $6.3B, while EBITDA at the unit jumped 26% to $1.36B, as the global container trade fell ~10% in the quarter.

The company's average freight rates rose 4.5% Y/Y to $1,915/FFE (a standard 40-ft. container), after it previously had guided for a 15%-18% volume drop.

"Global demand growth for containers is still expected to contract in 2020 due to COVID-19 and for Q3 2020 volumes are expected to progressively recover with a current expectation of a mid-single digit contraction," Maersk says, adding that "significant uncertainties remain on demand growth due to COVID-19, global supply growth and bunker prices."