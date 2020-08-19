Seeing Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) shares as undervalued, Morgan Stanley upgrades the company from Equal-Weight to Overweight and nudges the price target up $3 to $134.

Analyst Hamza Fodderwala calls cybersecurity is "a defensible area of spend within enterprise IT budgets" even with the current macro challenges with email security particularly strong.

The analyst expects PFPT to achieve a "durable" 30% CAGR for FCF through 2025.

Proofpoint shares are up 2.5% pre-market to $111.

Wall Street analysts and SA contributors agree on a Bullish Proofpoint rating, but Quants sit at Neutral.

Here's a look at Proofpoint's price return versus the S&P 500 and tech sector (NYSEARCA:XLK) over the past year: