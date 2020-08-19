Republicans, Democrats hint at openings for stimulus talks

Democratic and Republican leaders are suggesting ways that they might move forward on restarting talks for the next package of coronavirus relief measures.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Democrats might be willing to trim more from their proposal to reach an agreement addressing immediate needs then return to do more after the November elections.

Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Pelosi's decision to break out $25B in funding for the Postal Service from the original Democratic relief plan could allow for an opening for discussions to start.

"We're willing to cut our bill in half to meet the needs right now," Pelosi said on Tuesday. "We'll take it up again in January."

However, Drew Hammill, a spokesman for Pelosi, said she was referring to meeting Republicans "halfway, not cutting our bill in half."

The Trump administration sees the potential for Republicans and Democrats to agree on a pandemic relief package totaling $500B that would leave out the biggest areas of disagreement, Bloomberg reports, citing a senior U.S. official.

Both parties might be able to reach a pact on issues including financial help for the Postal Service, schools and businesses, the official said.

Even though Pelosi is bringing the House back to Washington to vote on a post office bill to prevent any further cutbacks at the agency and provide extra funds, there's no sign that McConnell will bring the Senate back from its break.

Any agreement isn't likely to be reached before September.

