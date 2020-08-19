TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) reports open-only comparable store sales were down 3% in Q2. A 20% jump for the HomeGoods chain was offset by weakness at the Marmaxx (-6%), TJX Canada (-18%) and TJX International (-1%) businesses.

"We saw especially strong sales at our HomeGoods and Homesense chains, as well as the home departments within our other chains, across geographies. Specifically, HomeGoods delivered double-digit, open-only comp store sales increases each month of the quarter," notes CEO Ernie Hermann.

The company was not able to optimize the inventory flow back to its stores, particularly in Canada, due to supply chain and logistics challenges at both the company and at some of its third-party affiliates as businesses ramped back up.

TJX ended Q2 in a strong liquidity position with $6.6B of cash. During the quarter, TJX generated $3.4B of operating cash flow and paid off the $1.0B it drew down from its revolving credit facilities in March.

Looking ahead, TJX expects open-only comparable store sales to fall 10% to 20% in Q3.

Shares of TJX are up 1.25% in premarket trading to $58.17.

Previously: TJX EPS misses by $0.08, beats on revenue (Aug. 19)