TGT, NAK among premarket gainers

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) +69% on J&J acquisition.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) +49% on take over offer of $7.70/share from its controlling shareholder.

LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB) +38% on Q2 results.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) +36% on Q2 results.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) +20% .

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) +12% .

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) +10% on FDA emergency use nod for COVID-19 test.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) +9% on strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) +9% as CAR-T therapy Fast Track'd for type of blood cancer.

Target (NYSE:TGT) +9% on Q2 results.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) +9% .

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) +8% .

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) +8% .

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) +8% .

Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) +8% .

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEMKT:NAK) +6% as Alaska Republican Party ‘unequivocally supports development of the Pebble Mine’.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) +5% .