Blank check company, Foley Trasimene Acquisition (BFT) has priced its initial public offering of 130M units at $10/unit.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 19.5M units.

The units will kick-off trading today on the New York Stock Exchange.

Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-third of one warrant. Each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one Class A common stock at $11.50.

The sponsor of Foley Trasimene Acquisition is Trasimene Capital FT, LP II and its business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Previously: Foley Trasimene Acquisition on deck for IPO (Aug. 3)