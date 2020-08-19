The United States Oil Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:USO) says it received a Wells notice from the SEC related to disclosures in April and May on constraints imposed on its ability to invest in oil futures contracts, according to its latest 8-K filing.

The Wells notice says SEC staff have made a preliminary determination to recommend that the SEC file an enforcement action against USO, United States Commodity Fund and its CEO John Love.

USO says it plans to contest the allegations made in the notice and expects to engage in talks with the SEC staff.

USO said in April that it may not be able to meet its investment objective of reflecting the spot prices of oil after U.S. crude oil futures contracts traded in negative territory for the first time ever.