Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) announces positive preliminary results from a Phase 2 clinical trial, TRIDENT-1, evaluating lead candidate repotrectinib in patients with ALK-, ROS1- or NTRK-3-mutation-positive solid tumors.

At data cutoff on July 10, 39 patients had at least one post-baseline scan. Responses were confirmed with a subsequent scan at least 28 days later. Median follow-up was 3.6 months and median duration of treatment was 3.7 months.

In ROS1-positive tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI)-naïve non-small cell lung cancer patients (NSCLC), the objective response rate (ORR) was 86% (n=6/7). Duration of response ranged from 0.9 - more than 2 months. Since data cutoff, the seventh patient has achieved an unconfirmed partial response.

The ORR was 40% (n=2/5) in ROS1-positive NSCLC patients pretreated with one prior TKI with prior chemo. Durations of response were 4.5 months and more than 5.6 months at data cutoff.

The ORR was 67% (n=4/6) in ROS1-positive NSCLC patients with one prior TKI without chemo. Duration of response ranged from 1.0+ to 5.7+ months at data cutoff.

No responses were observed in ROS1-positive NSCLC patients with two prior TKIs with prior chemo (n=0/10) although five showed stable cancer.

On the safety front, repotrectinib, a TKI, was generally well-tolerated. Most treatment-emergent adverse events were mild or moderate. The most common were dizziness (62%), fatigue (39%), constipation (33%), changes in sense of taste (dysgeusia) (33%) and dyspnea (shortness of breath) (28%).

The company will update investors on the expected timeline for topline results in Q1 2021 when it gets closer to activating all trial sites.