GLPG, TJX among premarket losers

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) -29% on arthritis drug filgotinib stumble.

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) -22% .

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) -18% after receiving complete response letter from FDA for Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec gene therapy.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) -17% on launch of equity offering.

Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) -12% on Q2 earnings.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) -11% after CFO's ouster.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) -10% after $250M convertible, common stock offerings.

Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:TMBR) -6% on Q2 earnings.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) -7% .

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) -6% .

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) -6% .

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) -6% on Q2 earnings.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) -6% on FQ4 earnings.