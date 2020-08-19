Analog Devices posts FQ3 beats on communication, industrial strength

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) grew fiscal Q3 revenue 11% Q/Q to $1.46B with EPS of $1.36. The company also declared a $0.62 dividend.

Revenue breakdown: Industrial, $774.4M (+3% Y/Y); Communications, $363.6M (+14%); Auto, $162.5M (-29%); Consumer, $155.7M (-13%).

Operating cash flow (TTM) totaled $2B with $1.8B FCF.

Gross margin dipped from 70.4% in last year's quarter to 69.9%. Operating margin increased from 40.8% to 42.3%.

Capex was $21M in the quarter.

"We executed exceptionally well in this uncertain environment. Our quarterly results came in above the midpoint of our revised outlook, which is a testament to the dedication of our talented global team and the resilience of our diversified business. Revenue growth was led by strength across our industrial and communications markets, and both gross and operating margins returned within the range of our financial model," says CEO Vincent Roche.

For Q4, ADI sees revenue of $1.44B, plus or minus $70M (consensus: $1.42B). At the midpoint, ADI expects EPS of $1.32 (+/- $0.10; consensus: $1.24) and operating margin of 42% (+/- 100 bps).

