The U.S. dollar holds a hair above a 27-month low touched overnight after a record rally in stocks, continuing U.S.-China tensions, and delays on the next round of virus relief measures pressure the greenback.

The dollar was essentially flat at 92.262 against a basket of currencies in European trading and just over an April 2018 low of 92.124 seen on Tuesday, Reuters reports.

The dollar index has lost more than 5% since the end of June and marked its biggest monthly loss in a decade in July, as investors bet that other economies will strengthen more than the U.S.

Marshall Gittler, head of investment research at BDSwiss Group, says the dollar weakness reflects doubts about the U.S. progress in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic, the ongoing U.S.-China trade dispute, and Congress's failure to agree on more virus relief measures.

“The outlook for U.S. growth – already falling behind Europe – is getting grimmer,” Gittler said in a note.

Investors will be looking at the minutes from the Fed's July 28-29 meeting for hints on whether the central bank will take any more action in September. Money market futures are expecting no change in policy rates until the end of next year.

Total return of the Invesco DB USD Bullish ETF (NYSEARCA:UUP) vs. the S&P 500 over the past year:

