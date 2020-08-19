Germany's main aviation industry group has proposed the creation of limited air-travel corridors between major U.S. and some European hubs to begin the process of opening up transatlantic flights. The project would see U.S. airports in Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles and Newark, New Jersey be linked with Frankfurt and Munich in Germany.

Extensive COVID-19 testing would be part of the process due to the outbreak still being at an elevated level in the U.S. The U.S. saw 1,205 deaths due to COVID-19 yesterday versus only 4 COVID-19-related deaths in Germany. Hospitalization rates due to COVID-19 are also higher in the U.S. than Germany on a per capita basis. In a safety measure, passengers wanting to travel across the Atlantic as part of the program will have to produce a negative test for COVID-19 no older than 48 hours.

Some of the global airlines that could see a revenue boost from North Atlantic routes restarting include Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCQX:DLAKF), Air France-KLM (OTCPK:AFRAF) and British Airways (OTCPK:ICAGY), Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) and United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL).

Compare global airline side by side