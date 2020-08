Teligent (TLGT) Q2 results:

Revenues: $13.6M (-25.7%). However, revenues are up 82% Q/Q even with the employee cuts initiated in June.

Operating loss: ($4.4M) Net loss: ($14.3M) (-257.5%); loss/share: ($2.56) (-245.9%); non-GAAP net loss: ($8.6M); non-GAAP loss/share: ($1.54).

Non-GAAP EBITDA loss: ($2.3M) (-185.2%).

Q3 Outlook: Revenues: ~$13.5M compared to the average analyst of $14.43M; Operating loss: ~$3.9M; Adjusted EBITDA loss: ~$1.8M.

Q4 Outlook: Revenues: ~$15.5M vs. midpoint of analyst expectation $17.5M; Operating loss: ~$3.1M; Adjusted EBITDA loss: ~$0.4M.

Warning Letter Update: The FDA reviewed the Company’s responses and deemed them to be inadequate as the it failed to provide supporting documentation to several of the concerns raised in the Warning Letter. The Company plans to submit written response next month.

Shares are up 24% premarket.

