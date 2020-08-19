CBL Properties (NYSE:CBL) slips 1.2% in premarket trading after the REIT enters an agreement with noteholders that would eliminate ~$1.4B principal amount of unsecured notes and give the noteholders ~90% of new common equity in the restructured company.

Noteholders would also get $500M of new senior secured notes, $50M of cash.

The plan, if implemented, will eliminate ~$900M of debt, extend the company's debt maturity schedule, and reduce annual interest expense by more than $20M.

The plan also contemplates eliminating CBL's more than $600M obligation on its preferred stock in exchange for new common equity and warrants.

CBL currently has ~$220M in cash on hand and available for sale securities. Its cash position, combined with positive cash flow generated by ongoing operations, is expected to be sufficient to meet CBL’s operational and restructuring needs.

The terms of the restructuring support agreement provide for a comprehensive restructuring of the company's balance sheet through an in-court process contemplated to start no later than Oct. 1, 2020.

CBL plans to continue negotiations with its senior, secured lenders in an attempt to reach a consensual arrangement with those lenders.

CBL entered the RSA with holders representing more than 57% of the aggregate of its operating partnership's 5.25% senior unsecured notes due 2023, 4.60% senior unsecured notes due 2024, and 5.95% senior unsecured notes due 2026.

Previously: CBL sees mutually beneficial outcome from lender talks; shares +17% (Aug. 6)