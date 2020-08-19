Stifel drops Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) to a Hold rating from Buy on its view that the risk/reward looks fairly balanced at the current valuation (18x our P/E NTM+1), especially in the context of a continued challenging sales environment for casual dining restaurants.

"Although we remain confident in Darden's long-term competitive position, we are not confident the pace of sales recovery will match Street estimates, which we believe is necessary to show meaningful upside from the current level," updates analyst Chris O'Cull.

O'Cull and team says they are concerned for industry sales recovery as many casual dining chains enter seasonally higher sales periods affected by corporate conventions, holiday parties/events, live sports, etc. that will likely be challenged by pandemic restrictions and continued reluctance on the part of consumers to gather in larger groups.

Stifel assigns a 12-month price target on Darden of $87 vs. the average sell-side PT of $86.77.

Analysts are still bullish on Darden, but the average Wall Street rating has eased off a bit after the surge of new COVID-19 cases in July.