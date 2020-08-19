Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEMKT:NAK) +5.8% pre-market after the Alaska Republican Party endorses development of the controversial Pebble Mine.

An Alaska Republican Party resolution says it "unequivocally" supports Pebble Mine and calls on the Army Corps to move forward and approve it, saying the mine would create more than 1,000 jobs, contribute to the state treasury and benefit Alaskans in what it describes as an otherwise impoverished area.

Opponents say development of an open pit gold and copper mine risks destroying one of the world's largest salmon producing systems.

Donald Trump Jr. recently came out against the project that his father's administration has supported.

