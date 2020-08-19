Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) expanded its its agreement with MultiPlan to include COVID-19 testing services at a pre-negotiated price per test; accessible to consumers who have access to the PHCS and MultiPlan's national and complementary networks.

MultiPlan is a healthcare cost management company offering payment integrity, network-based and analytics-based services with 1M+ healthcare providers in its network and 60M health plan members accessing its services.

Until date, Biocept has provided the vast majority of COVID-19 testing results to healthcare providers within 48 hours of receiving the specimen with an average reimbursement of ~$100/test.