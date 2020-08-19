Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) says its energy business will provide a green megawatt hydrogen production system for a hydrogen fueling station in Beijing, the company's first project of its kind in China.

Siemens Energy signed an agreement with China Power International Development's energy subsidiary Beijing Green Hydrogen Technology Development Co. to deliver the system.

The company says the agreement builds on its 2019 memorandum of understanding with State Power Investment Corp. - the ultimate controlling shareholder of China Power - on cooperation in green hydrogen.

Siemens recently reported that Q3 net profit was cut in half to €535M from €1.14B in the prior-year quarter, but the result was seen as a "strong beat" by analysts.