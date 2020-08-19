Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) announces a new portfolio of hematology-oncology assays for the Ion Torrent Genexus System designed to enable a future in which turnaround times for next-generation sequencing (NGS) results can be reduced to less than 24 hours.

The Oncomine Myeloid Assay GX is the first in a series of clinical research assays available from the new suite of hematology-oncology solutions.

The new panel enables simultaneous analysis of DNA mutations and RNA fusion transcripts in myeloid samples in a single day.

Thermo Fisher plans to introduce additional clinical research assays for B-cell and T-cell clonality and somatic hypermutation assessment through immune repertoire sequencing to study lymphoid malignancies.