Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) announces $102M in dividend through the distribution of 12M D'Swiss (OTCPK:DQWS) shares in 1:5 ratio to GRNQ's shareholders of record on Sept. 31, 2020.

GRNQ owns a total of 27M shares of DQWS, quoted on the OTC Pink sheets at recent closing price of $8.50.

"We plan several more dividends this year of other companies we are currently incubating and that are quoted on the OTC Pink Sheets," says CEO CK Lee.

Stock down 21.8% PM.

