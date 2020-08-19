BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) announces that enough patients have been enrolled in the Phase 3 GENESIS study to allow for an interim efficacy analysis in H2. If the primary endpoint is met, it intends to stop further recruitment and report topline results in H1 2021. If the primary objective is not met, recruitment will continue as planned.

GENESIS is evaluating motixafortide (BL-8040) for the mobilization of hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) for autologous transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

The primary objective is to demonstrate that motixafortide on top of granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) (stimulates the bone marrow to produce stem cells and granulocytes) is superior to G-CSF alone in the ability of mobilize ≥ 6x106 CD34+ cells in up to two apheresis sessions.