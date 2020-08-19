New Chinese EV automakers Xpeng Motors (XPEV) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) are being watched closely for safety issues similar to how Tesla has had to navigate around publicized reports of accidents and fires.

A Xpeng Motors G3 crossover recently caught fire in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou without any injuries reported. An initial investigation showed that the vehicle battery pack was severely damaged from bottom impact, which Xpeng said may have caused the fire.

About a week ago, Li Auto (LI) disclosed that one of its Li One plug-in hybrid vehicles caught fire on an expressway in the southern Chinese city of Zhaoqing. Two passengers were hospitalized in what was the second report from Li Auto about a fire involving one of its vehicles.

Sino Auto Insights notes Li Auto & XPeng vehicles have not been sold in substantially large numbers, but still warns that a Nio-sized recall could occur if any problems are discovered.

Xpeng filed for an IPO in the U.S. last week. Meanwhile, Li Auto's (LI) Google search trends soared after the company went public last month and has attracted investor interest.