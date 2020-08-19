LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) ADRs are up 31.5% pre-market to $3.76 after reporting Q2 revenue growth of 96% Y/Y to $113.9M.

Adjusted EBITDA was $9.1M versus the $1M in last year's quarter.

Gross margin increased from 41.9% to 43.5% on the year.

For Q3, the company forecasts $95-110M in revenue, up 59-83% Y/Y.

"These results reflected the success of our revamped strategy, which is to focus on optimizing product and category mix, enhancing supplier chain management and driving customer engagement. Looking ahead, we will continue to execute our established growth strategy, further enhance our partnership with key suppliers and improve the customer experience across regions we operate," says CEO Jian He.

Press release.