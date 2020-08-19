Cnooc (NYSE:CEO) reports H1 net profit plunged 66% from a year ago, as low oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic hurt its production and operations.

The listed arm of China National Offshore Oil Corp. says net profit totaled 10.38B yuan ($1.5B), missing analyst forecasts for 12.6B yuan, while revenue slumped 32% to 74.56B yuan from 109.31B yuan in the year-ago period, as H1 averaged realized oil prices fell 40% to $38.70/bbl.

H1 net production of oil and gas rose 6.1% Y/Y to 257.9M boe.

The company cut its all-in production cost by 11% Y/Y to $25.72/bbl, but capital spending climbed 5.6% to 35.6B yuan.

Cnooc says it expects H2 earnings will improve, with oil recovering to nearly $45/bbl.