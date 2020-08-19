Citigroup (NYSE:C) files two more lawsuits against money managers in attempts to completely recover the $900M it accidentally sent to Revlon lenders earlier this month, Bloomberg reports.

HPS Investment Partners refused to return more than $127.3M, and Symphony Asset Management has kept the $109.7M that it received, a suit filed in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday alleges.

The suits come after Citi won a temporary court order freezing $175M that Brigade Capital Management declined to return; the bank sued Brigade on Monday.

Brigade, which says it isn't a Revlon lender itself, said in a court hearing that it doesn't have the money; Citi wired the payments to about 40 funds that use Brigade as their investment or collateral manager, it said.