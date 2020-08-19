Star Peak Energy Transition (NYSE:STPK), a blank check company sponsored by affiliates of Magnetar Capital LLC and Triangle Peak Partners, LP, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business has priced its initial public offering of 35M units at $10/unit.

The units kicked-off trading on August 18, 2020 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock of and one-third of one warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one Class A common stock at $11.50.

Offering is expected to close on August 20, 2020.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 5.25M units.