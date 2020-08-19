BMO Capital (Market Perform, price target from $260 to $300) expects Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) to "comfortably deliver results that are above consensus" with an in-line or better Q1 outlook. The firm remains on the sidelines, uncertain about the durability of product revenue growth.

Mizuho's (Buy, $265 to $300) checks showed strong cloud subscriptions and "healthy large-deal activity," which should drive beats and an upside to the firm's billings growth target of 14% Y/Y.

Wells Fargo (Overweight, $275 to $300) calls PANW "one of our favorite ideas" with the ability to "deliver robust revenue growth and free cash flow margins over the medium- to long-term." The firm expects Palo Alto to beat on product revenue and short-term deferred revenue estimates.

PANW shares are up 0.4% pre-market to $266.75.

Palo Alto will report earnings on August 24. Consensus estimates expect $923.73M in revenue and $1.39 EPS.

PANW guided fiscal Q4 revenue of $915-925M, $1.37-1.40 EPS, and $1.19-1.21B in billings.