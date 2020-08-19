With record close in books, S&P edges higher on retail

The S&P is adding slightly to its record close yesterday, but just like the last hour of trading yesterday, strong conviction is lacking.

The S&P 500 is up 0.1% , the Dow is rising 0.1% and the Nasdaq is flat.

Retail is rising after a disappointing performance on Tuesday, with Target surging on digital sales. The Consumer Discretionary sector (NYSEARCA:XLY) is up 0.3% .

Congressional Democrats indicating they are willing to compromise on a short-term fiscal stimulus deal is helping sentiment some.

That's countered somewhat by President Trump saying he has little interest in talking to China about the trade deal.

In commodities, crude futures are down 0.9% ahead of an OPEC+ virtual meeting and U.S. inventory numbers. Spot gold if off 0.6% .

The dollar is struggling to break a streak of losses, with the dollar index flat. The greenback is down 5% against the euro in the past month.