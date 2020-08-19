National Oilwell Varco (NOV +0.3% ) commenced a cash tender offer for any and all of its outstanding $400M aggregate principal amount of 2.600% senior unsecured notes due 2022.

Post the offer, the tender offer consideration for each $1,000 principal amount of the notes purchased will be $1,035.

Payment Date expected on August 26, 2020; guaranteed delivery payment date to occur on August 28, 2020.

"The company's balance sheet has the advantage of low leverage and sufficient liquidity," wrote Badsha Chowdhury on Seeking Alpha.