Iron ore prices push past $123/ton on the Singapore Exchange to the highest in more than six years, but analysts at ING Bank believe the rally could slow as miners ramp up production.

Iron ore demand from mills in China likely will remain strong, ING says, adding that uncertainties over Brazilian supply in recent months also has supported the market, "but as these uncertainties subside, we would expect prices to ease."

Supply from Brazil, which has been hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic, has been gradually picking up with 1.68M tons shipped daily in the first 10 business days of August vs. 1.48M tons/day in the 23 business days of July, and exports from Australia's Port Hedland also hit a record last month.

China's economic stimulus has raised hopes of a recovery in downstream activity, lifting the outlook for iron ore demand, but when the actual demand for steel is revealed as the market enters the peak season in September, the rallies in iron ore and steel may slow down, says Maike Futures analyst Ban Peng.

