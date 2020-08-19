Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) trades lower after short seller Culper Research calls the company a scheme to pillage minority investors to the benefit of insiders.

"We believe that the Company has vastly exaggerated the size of its EV charging network in order to siphon money from the pockets of investors to insiders. Blink claims that 'EV drivers can easily charge at any of its 15,000 charging stations,' but we estimate the Company’s functional public charging station network consists of just 2,192 stations, a mere 15% of this claim."

Culper Research's full report

On Wall Street, H.C. Wainwright dropped Blink Charging to a Neutral rating from Buy last week on a valuation call that did not allude to any wrongdoing at the company..