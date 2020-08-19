Bank of Americas analyst Michael van Wegen downgrades Aegon (AEG -3.7% ) to Underperform from Neutral after the insurance company cut its dividend in order to strengthen its balance sheet.

The BofA analyst's action follows CFRA's downgrade to Hold earlier this week due to its "weaker profitability profile."

Aegon drops 3.6% in early New York trading.

Van Wegen sees the cut as a "correct" move, "however, in our view it will take time to fix balance sheet and as a result we see dividend capacity strained for the next 18 months."

See "potential step-up" of EUR 0.2 in per-share dividend as "feasible" in 2022.

"For 2020 and 2021 dividends are likely to remain subdued, and the shares offer a relatively unattractive 4.9% yield (2020)," van Wegen writes.

Aegon's total return vs. S&P 500 and Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) over the past six months:

