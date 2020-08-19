Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) has come out of the open up 0.6% after Citi raised its price target by 11% - to $150 from $135, among the highest on Wall Street.

And the target implies 16% upside.

Citi's pointing to earnings and its highlighting Disney's streaming operation; it expects "robust" growth at the DTC business (which includes Hulu as well as Disney Plus) alongside a more measured recovery at the company's core businesses, which have been pounded by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parks and Resorts in particular face near-term headwinds, but Citi thinks investors are increasingly focusing on a gradual return to normal.