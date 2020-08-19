The third SPAC from David Boris and Marshall Kiev, Forum Merger III (NASDAQ:FIII) has priced its initial public offering of 25M units at $10/unit.

The units kicks-off trading today on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-third of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one share of Class A common stock at $11.50.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 3.75M units.

The offering is expected to close on August 21, 2020.

This blank check company is formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses and intends to focus on companies with an enterprise value of ~$500M to $2B based in the United States.