Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE -9.3% ) is filing an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for COVI-GUARD (STI-1499) for hospitalized COVID-19 patients today.

COVI-GUARD neutralizing and high potency antibody is engineered to eliminate interactions with host Fc receptors, thereby potentially decreasing risk of antibody dependent enhancement of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Animal data generated in Syrian Golden Hamsters infected with SARS-CoV-2 justify the IND filing and continued clinical development.

STI-1499 antibody evaluated in preclinical studies has also shown to be 100% effective even against the highly contagious D614G mutant strain at a low dose.

