On August 14, key executives of Blonder Tongue Laboratories (BDR +292.1% ) bought shares on August 14.

Edward Rowland Grauch, President and CEO, purchased 4,870 shares, bringing total shares count to 2,72,282.

Eric S. Sklonik, Sr. VP, CFO, purchased 562 shares, bringing his total shares count to 13,026.

Allen Horvath, senior VP-Operations, purchased 2,498 shares, bringing his total shares count to 77,212.

Ronald Vincent Alterio, senior VP-Engineering, CTO, purchased 1,249 shares, bringing his total shares count to 22,993.

They all purchased the shares at a price of $0.77.