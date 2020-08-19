Former GE CEO Immelt buys $1M in Bloom Energy shares

Aug. 19, 2020 9:47 AM ETBloom Energy Corporation (BE)
  • Bloom Energy (BE +4.8%) extends yesterday's ~20% surge that followed the disclosure that board member Jeff Immelt bought 70K shares valued at more than $1M on Aug. 14.
  • The former GE boss, who is now a partner at venture capital firm NEA, joined Bloom's board in November and now owns more than 110K shares, according to an SEC filing.
  • Immelt's purchase of Bloom stock is his first on the open market as a company insider; the other shares he owns were received as restricted stock units granted for his service as a director.
  • Bloom shares more than doubled from their mid-March lows and have more than doubled again since the company signed a joint development deal with Samsung Heavy Industries to design and develop fuel cell-powered ships.
